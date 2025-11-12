Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet victims of the deadly blast near the Red Fort, shortly after returning from a two-day visit to Bhutan. Security was tightened around the hospital during his visit. The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, ripped through several vehicles during rush hour, killing nine people and injuring 20 others. Multiple vehicles were gutted in the blast, prompting heightened security and an ongoing investigation into the cause of the explosion. Delhi Blast: Hunt Down Each and Every Culprit Behind This Incident, Amit Shah Tells Officials of Security Agencies After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims

Upon landing from Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast in Delhi. He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FqQdk4d7w2 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

