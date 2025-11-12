New Delhi, November 12: Soon after returning from his two-day visit to Bhutan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital to meet those injured in the recent Delhi blast. Upon landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi drove straight to LNJP Hospital, where he interacted with the injured and enquired about their health. He also wished them a speedy recovery. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

At least eight people were killed near the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car. According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma. Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The blast was potent. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Meets Victims At LNJP Hospital After Returning From Bhutan (See Pics).

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest. Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. Delhi Blast: Hunt Down Each and Every Culprit Behind This Incident, Amit Shah Tells Officials of Security Agencies After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort.

PM Narendra Modi Visits LNJP Hospital

Upon landing from Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast in Delhi. He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FqQdk4d7w2 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. PM Modi is also set to chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the Delhi blast.

