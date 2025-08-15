Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): The White Knight Corps has deployed more than five columns of 60 personnel each, along with medical detachments, to rescue the missing people after a massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered flash floods in the Chashoti area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra.

According to officials, relief operations are underway in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other civilian agencies.

"Over 5 columns of 60 personnel each and medical detachments of the White Knight Corps are on the ground, working tirelessly in consonance with JKP, SDRF, and other civilian agencies to save lives & assist those in need. Search for missing underway with medical aid & support reaching affected families. Relief operations continue," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, around 80 injured persons were rescued on Thursday night. Several of them shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

"Cloudburst - Rescue Ops Update | DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR*Rescue operations continue in Chesoti, Tehsil Atholi, District Kishtwar. *DGP J&K Police Sh. Nalin Prabhat-IPS* is personally monitoring the situation on the ground. 80 injured persons rescued Several shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment Police, Army, SDRF & District Administration teams remain on ground. Rescue operations continue -- more details shall follow," Kishtwar district police posted on X.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising about 180 personnel, have also been rushed from Udhampur with advanced search-and-rescue gear following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, a separate cloudburst occurred in the upper reaches of Kodara in Bandipora district, triggering flash floods. According to officials, four children trapped in the incident were rescued safely, though some property damage was reported. Local authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar District Police, in coordination with the District Administration, had activated control rooms and help desks across the district to assist citizens and pilgrims, particularly in vulnerable and remote areas, in view of the prevailing weather conditions and recent cloudburst-triggered flash floods in parts of Kishtwar district, including Chosoti village of Paddar.

According to the official, all subdivisions have been put on high alert, and dedicated police teams have been stationed to respond to any emergency situation arising from heavy rain, landslides, floods, or road blockages.

The troops of White Knight Corps swiftly mobilised for rescue and relief operations, and the search for the missing continues. The relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear rushed to the site to rescue the missing people.

Local administration teams are on the ground, evacuating residents, providing medical aid, and working to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Authorities are assessing damage and prioritising the safety of people in vulnerable zones.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, the rescue operations are still underway.

The NDRF teams, equipped with advanced search-and-rescue gear, were rushed from the force's Udhampur base following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They are in close coordination with the local administration and state disaster management teams so that they can evacuate stranded residents, provide medical aid, and ensure the supply of essential relief materials.

Soon after the cloudburst incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full central assistance to all those affected after a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, BJP MLA from Paddar Nagseni, Sunil Sharma, claimed that at least thirty-two people were killed after a cloudburst incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the situation was being closely monitored and assured "every possible assistance" to those affected.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured full central assistance after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Kishtwar district.

Shah said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been rushed to the site. "Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need," Shah said in a post on X.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences, saying, "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Kishtwar cloudburst, J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full central assistance.

CM Omar Abdullah described the situation in the Chashoti area as "grim," adding that verified information was arriving slowly.

"I just spoke to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the developing situation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations..." he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from local leaders. "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma," he wrote in a post on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister also reacted to the incident, saying, "The incident of a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, causing several casualties is extremely distressing. I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grief-stricken families are granted the strength to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

The cloudburst struck Chishoti village in the Padder sub-division between 12 noon and 1 pm, triggering flash floods that damaged infrastructure, cut off road connectivity, and left several remote villages isolated.

The site is the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple, which had drawn a large crowd for the annual yatra. The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas.

According to district officials, at least 45 people have died in the incident.

"J&K Police, SDRF, Fire services, central forces including CISF, CRPF and the Army are carrying out rescue operations. Forty-five have been confirmed dead, while over 100 injured have been shifted (for treatment). Many people are still feared missing. We will update as more missing people or dead bodies are found... Ambulance and local people are also working shoulder to shoulder with the police for the rescue operation... 8-10 of the deceased people were identified, and the identification process is going on..." Additional SP Pardeep Singh told ANI. (ANI)

