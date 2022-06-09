New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A shoe repairer was allegedly killed by his wife and 17-year-old son in west Delhi's Jwala Puri area with a pair of scissors following a quarrel between the couple on petty issues, police said on Thursday.

Following the murder on the night of June 7, the woman was arrested while her juvenile son was apprehended, they said.

Disclosing the details of the incident, the deceased's wife told police that she was fed up of her husband as he was not working and often used to fight with her over petty issues, a senior police official said.

She even accused her husband of beating her and throwing things on her. He also broke house items, the officer said.

"On June 7, a quarrel broke out between the couple following which the woman along with her son assaulted her husband with a pair of scissors," he added.

According to police, the matter came to light on June 8 when a call was received at Paschim Vihar West police station at around 3 am regarding a person lying at a camp in Jwala Puri. When the police reached the spot, a person was found lying on the first floor of a building who was later identified but the name is withheld since his son, a minor is also involved in the case.

A lot of blood was also scattered near his body. The man also had multiple injury marks on his chest and other parts. The crime team also examined and photographed the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

A case under IPC sections of 302 for murder and 34 for common intention was registered in connection with the incident, he said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was working as a shoe repairer and his wife used to fight over petty issues and also for poor lifestyle. When she was detained and interrogated at length, she disclosed of murdering her husband with the help of his son. So, the police staff arrested the woman and apprehended his juvenile son," the DCP said.

The weapons of offence was also recovered, he said.

