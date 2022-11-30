Goalpara (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): A wild elephant was seen chasing off people at the Rongjuli area in Assam's Goalpara district.

The incident took place at Rongjuli Kahibari Allibari area in the lower Assam district on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Surprise Bag Check Leads to Recovery of Condoms, Cigarettes, Alcohol and Oral Contraceptives From School Students.

In the video, the wild elephant was seen chasing off people in a paddy field of the area.

According to locals, a herd of wild elephants came out from a nearby jungle area and took shelter in the area in search of food.

Also Read | How To Link Aadhaar With Mobile? Here’s Step-by-Step Guide for Linking UIDAI Number With Your Cell Number.

A local resident said that there are around 40 wild elephants in the herd and the herd damaged paddy crops in the area.

"The herd of elephants have damaged several bighas of paddy crops in the area. We are now helpless," the villager said.

Sarat Das, Forest Range Officer, Rongjuli told ANI over phone that around 70 wild elephants are currently taking shelter in different parts under Rongjuli Forest Range Office area.

"A herd of around 35-40 wild elephants is roaming in the Rongjuli Kahibari area," the Forest Range Officer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)