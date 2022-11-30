New Delhi, November 30 : Aadhaar card is a primary part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhaar card with a 12-digit individual identification number that also comes handy as a government issued identity proof as well as Indian residential proof, although it doesn’t serve as an ultimate proof that one is a resident of India. Aadhaar card is very unique, as it also includes data such as a person’s biometrics, address and photograph which makes it an ideal identity card. Aadhaar Card For Children Below 5 Years: What is Blue Aadhaar or Baal Aadhaar? Here’s How to Apply.

UIDAI has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with a person’s primary mobile number, in order to make the identification process easier. Linking Aadhaar card with the mobile number enables people to take advantage of various Aadhaar related services. The users can also get a copy of their Aadhaar card, in case they lose the original only if their mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

Hence, linking your Aadhaar card with your mobile number is very important and if you want to do it or check if your mobile number is linked or not, then here is a step-by-step process to help you.

How To Link Aadhaar Card With your Mobile Number:

Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre

Fill out the Aadhaar Correction Form provided there.

Fill in the mobile number that you wish to link with your Aadhaar card.

The Aadhaar executive will take your biometrics and submit the form.

Keep the URN (Update Request Number) slip about your request, make sure you collect the acknowledgment slip.

The Update Request Number can be used to track the status of Aadhaar update online.

You can call UIDAI's toll-free number 1947 to know the status of the Aadhaar update.

You will receive an Aadhaar OTP once your mobile number gets linked, and you can avail several facilities post this linking process is done successfully.

How To Check if Aadhaar Card Is Linked With Mobile Number :

Visit the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) official website - https://uidai.gov.in/

Tap on My Aadhaar option on the homepage.

From the drop-down menu or under Aadhaar Services, tap Verify Registered mobile number or email id.

In the new tab enter your Aadhaar number or mobile number or email ID, that you wish to verify.

Enter the captcha code and select Send OTP.

If your mobile number matches the UIDAI records, then you will see a message flashing on the screen - "The mobile you have entered has already been verified with our records." Data Theft: Two ‘Hack’ Into UIDAI Website, Steal Aadhaar Numbers, Other Information of Citizens To Sell to Third Parties; Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Hope the above step-by-step process helps you to link you Aadhaar card with your mobile number or check if its already done or not. This is an important process, so ensure that you link or check if your Aadhaar card is linked with your primary mobile number.

