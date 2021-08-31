Noida, Aug 31 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it will ensure full compliance with the Supreme Court's order on demolishing Supertech's two 40-storey illegal towers.

Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said the Authority will also ensure action against department's officials who are found guilty of violating rules in the episode.

The senior IAS officer, who joined the Noida Authority as its CEO in July 2019, said the violations in the Supertech's Emerald Court housing project occurred between 2004 and 2012 after which the matter reached the Allahabad High Court and eventually the Supreme Court.

“The sanctions from the Noida Authority in this project were made from 2004 to 2012. In 2012, the high court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers on a petition of residents but in 2014, the builder had secured a stay on the high court's order with the Supreme Court giving its final order to demolish the two towers today,” Maheshwari said.

“Once we get the order, we will have it studied for ensuring detailed action and full compliance of the Supreme Court order on the demolition of the twin towers in a time-bound manner,” she told PTI.

“Action will also be insured against the then officials of Noida Authority and the real estate group after an inquiry as per procedures,” the officer said.

The CEO also flagged that the matter was brought to the notice of senior officials later and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against an erring officer.

“An official had been attending court meetings for seven years but did not bring it to the notice of senior officers in time. Departmental action has been initiated against the official,” she said.

The demolition order was passed by an SC bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which also said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority.

The bench said the demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert agency, and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The apex court also ordered that Supertech refund the entire amount of home buyers with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

