New Delhi, August 31: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday has released the admit card for thr TGT exam. Candidates appearing for the DSSSB TGT maths 2021 exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The TGT exam for Maths is scheduled to take place on September 2. Tripura Police Rifleman Admit Card 2021 Released At tripurapolice.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. There will be 200 questions in the exam. Each question will carry one mark, and the time given to solve these questions will be two hours. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket for Under Graduate Entrance Test at comedk.org.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link “ DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 2ND SEPT 2021”.

Enter login credentials – application number and date of birth.

After entering the required details, click on “login” button.

The admit will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to a printout of the hall ticket. The admit card contains important information regarding the exam, including the address of the exam centre, reporting time and other details. Applicants need to carry ID proof to their respective exam centres along with their admit cards.

