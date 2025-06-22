Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday welcomed the arrests made by the NIA in the gruesome April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

A total of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency today said that two men have been arrested for harbouring the terrorists.

While speaking to ANI, Abdullah said, "Now we will find out from them who they (terrorists) were and where they came from. If they have caught them correctly, it is a very good thing for us that gradually we will reach those who carried out the Pahalgam attack..."

The NIA said that the two arrested accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," said the NIA, citing its investigations.

"The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

"NIA, which has arrested the two accused under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case (RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU), registered after the attack that shook the world on April 22, 2025. (ANI)

