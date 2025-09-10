Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and chair a high-level review meeting with officials on Thursday.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the PM shares a special bond with Uttarakhand, which is why the state has continued to receive his constant support and guidance during this challenging time of disaster.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Telephonic Talks With Giorgia Meloni, Both Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

He added that the Prime Minister's visit will further strengthen the ongoing relief efforts in the state.

Dhami also visited Jolly Grant Airport on Wednesday to inspect the preparations for the Prime Minister's visit. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

PM will head to Uttarakhand after completing his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday. PM will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, there.

Earlier, an inter-ministerial team from the government visited the Tharali region of Chamoli district to assess the damage caused by the recent disaster.

The delegation carried out both aerial and ground surveys of the affected areas to gain a comprehensive picture of the situation. The aerial inspection covered villages such as Chepado, Kotdeep, Radibagad, Mopata in Dewal block, and Nandnagar, said the statement from CMO.

The team, led by Director Dr Virendra Singh, travelled by road to inspect damaged locations on the ground and interact with local authorities on the scale of destruction.

On Monday, CM Dhami held a meeting at the CM residence with senior government and police officials, and district magistrates, where he issued comprehensive directions related to disaster management, law and order, reconstruction works, tourism, and public amenities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's top priority is to provide people with immediate relief, safety, and essential services.

He instructed that as soon as the monsoon ends, the administrative machinery must remain in active mode for repair and reconstruction works. An adequate stock of relief materials and dry rations should be ensured during the rainy season. Proper arrangements for the accommodation, food, and other necessities of disaster-affected families should be made. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)