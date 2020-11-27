Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Odisha reported 594 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of cases in the state to 3,17,239 till Thursday.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state include 308839 recoveries and 6629 active cases. Fourteen patients succumbed due to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department of Odisha.

Also Read | Harivansh Rai Bachchan Birth Anniversary: Abhishek Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute to His Late Grandfather (View Post).

In terms of district-wise cases on Thursday, Khurda witnessed the most number of cases at 56, followed by Sundargarh (55), Cuttack (55), Balangir (42), Mayurbhanj (42), Angul (37), Puri ( 37), Balasore (34), Jharsuguda (27) Nuapada (25), Jagatsinghpur (24), Kalahandi (20), Keonjhar (19), Bargarh (14), Sambalpur (17), Kendrapada (16), and Bhadrak (11). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)