Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Along with Dussehra, 'Bathukamma' celebrations also concluded in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The festival is celebrated at Konatalapalli village in Veerulapadu Mandal of the district.

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Though primarily Bathukamma is considered as a festival of Telangana region, Krishna district villages bordering Telangana also celebrate this festival in a grand manner.

Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village. The womenfolk in the village take part in the festival together. (ANI)

