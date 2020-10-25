Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K30S smartphone next week. If the market reports are to be believed, the phone will be launched on October 27. It will be a cheaper version of the Redmi K30 Ultra, which was previously launched. Some reports also claim that the phone will be a rebadged version of the Mi 10T that was recently introduced in India. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera and a punch-hole display. The only difference likely to be seen on the model is the Redmi branding at the rear. Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging Technology.

A tipster on Weibo though a post that the Chinese smartphone brand will be introducing the Redmi K30S device next week. However, the brand had managed to keep details of the phone under wraps. However, Xiaomi had hinted at the existence of the phone via a teaser which was posted via Redmi General Manager Lu Weibeing, on its Weibo account.

Xiaomi Redmi K30S smartphone (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The TENNA listing also suggests that the key specifications of the Redmi K30S are similar to the Mi 10T. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution. It is also expected to get 144Hz of refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone might get a 64MP triple rear camera module. It is likely to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery. The handset is likely to be offered in eight exciting colour options.

