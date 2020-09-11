Mahasamund, Sep 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her two children were killed and four others in her family injured when they were attacked by two men with sharp-edged weapons in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The victims and accused belong to the same family and prima facie it seems the murders are a result of a dispute over land, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Provide Oximeters For Rs 514 to All Residents Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The incident took place this morning in Joba village under Tumgaon police station limits, he said.

The deceased were identified as Jagriti (40) wife of Oas Gaikwad, their daughter Teena (16) and son Manish (13), while the accused are Parasram and his son Brijsen, both of whom have been arrested, the SP said.

Also Read | Drugs Case: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP of Trying to Protect Its Leaders and Defaming Opposition Leaders.

"Gaikwad and Parasram have a dispute over property. On Friday morning, the two accused stormed into Gaikwad's home armed with an axe and chilli powder. Gaikwad escaped, his wife and two children were killed, while his mother and two other children sustained injuries," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)