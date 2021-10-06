Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in the New Mandi area here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a student, was abducted when she was returning home from school on Tuesday. She was taken to a nearby place where she was raped by accused Sagar and Pawan Kumar, they said.

A case was registered against the two men, who are absconding, police said, adding the medical examination of the victim was carried out.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's family, the accused offered her a lift in their car when she was returning from school.

Later, she narrated the incident to her parents, police said.

