Moradabad, Oct 6: A 17-year-old boy allegedly consumed acid after his father refused to buy him a motorbike.

Mughalpura Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said, "The boy was rushed to the Moradabad district hospital, from where he was referred to a private facility in the city in view of his critical condition." Gwalior Woman Forced to Drink Acid by In-Laws Over Dowry Dies in Delhi Hospital.

According to reports, the boy on Tuesday had an argument with his father who is a brass trader and when the latter refused to buy him a bike, the boy consumed acid in a fit of rage.

No case has been registered in the matter as yet.

