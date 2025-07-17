Itanagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was on Thursday arrested at Hapoli in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district for alleged involvement in drug peddling, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a rented house near Pai Gate and recovered contraband substances weighing 61 gram, suspected to be heroin, from her possession, they said.

The accused woman was jailed for three months last year after being caught with 10 gram of heroin. She was out on bail at the time of her arrest, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

