Thane, March 7 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have booked a 42-year-old woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3.2 lakh under the pretext of helping him secure a railway job, an official said on Friday.

According to the Kalyan police, the woman promised to get the complainant the job of a helper with the Indian Railways and sought Rs 5 lakh for it.

Also Read | Share Market Investment Scam in Thane: Man Downloads Fake Trading App Mentioned in Facebook Ad, Duped of INR 47 Lakh.

The complainant met the woman in a hotel in Kalyan and paid her nearly Rs 3.2 lakh in advance, the official said.

The accused then issued fake papers, passing them off as original documents issued by the Centre, Railway Ministry and Railway Recruitment Board, he said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

The complainant later figured out that he had been given bogus papers. When he asked her to refund his money, the woman was evasive, the official said.

Based on the man's complaint, the Kalyan police on Wednesday registered a cheating and forgery case against the woman, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)