Mumbai, March 7: As market dynamics continue to evolve, several stocks are in focus for potential buying and selling on Friday, March 7. Notable mentions include RVNL (NSE: RVNL), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE), Kalpataru Projects, Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON), TCS (NSE: TCS), NMDC (NSE: NMDC), and Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL).

The Indian stock market closed on a positive note, extending yesterday’s gains. The Nifty 50 closed the session 207 points or 0.93% higher at 22,544.70 while the Sensex jumped 610 points or 0.83% higher at 74,340. The Bank Nifty ended 138 points or 0.28% higher at 48,628. Following the overall trend, the midcaps closed the day on the positive side. The Nifty Midcap 100 inclined 180 points or 0.37% to settle at 49,348. Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens Flat, Sensex Above 73,600, Nifty Drops 12.65 Points.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on March 7

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said it has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth INR 729.82 crore from HPSEBL. RVNL stock ended 0.80% higher at INR 326.15 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at INR 68,002 crore on BSE.

Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV)

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Limited advanced 2.39% to INR 1,845.15 on Thursday, in what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market. The BSE SENSEX Index 1 rose 0.83% to 74,340.09. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 6, 2025: TCS, LIC Housing Finance, Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

On Thursday, Biocon Biologics said it has partnered with Civica, Inc., a not-for-profit generic drug and pharmaceutical firm, to expand access to and affordability of Insulin Aspart in the US.

TCS (NSE: TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares will be in focus on Friday after the IT major partnered with Vantage Towers, Europe’s second-largest telecom tower operator, to launch a digital service platform aimed at enhancing the experience of property owners leasing land for telecom infrastructure.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL)

Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth INR 577 crore. Major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, an advanced composite communication system for submarines, a Doppler weather radar, a train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, and services.

On March 6, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG, metal, oil & gas, pharma up 1-2%. BSE Midcap index rose 0.6% and smallcap index added 1.6%. Meanwhile, Indian rupee ended 15 paise lower at 87.11 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 86.96.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

