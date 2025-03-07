Mumbai, March 7: In yet another online fraud, a 66-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane allegedly lost INR 47 lakh in a share market investment scam. Police officials said the complainant became a victim after he fell for a fraudulent Facebook advertisement. The alleged scam took place between December 26 and February 6, when the scammers added the complainant to a WhatsApp group and convinced him to download a fake trading app.

Following this, the scammers influenced the victim to transfer money. The alleged share market investment fraud came to light when the victim realised he had been duped because he was unable to withdraw his funds, reports FPJ. On February 10, the victim saw that his supposed profits in the share investment had multiplied; however, he couldn't withdraw the funds. What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here’s How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

Following this, the victim tried to contact the scammers but failed. On Wednesday, March 5, the complainant approached the police and filed a complaint. He also provided details of the WhatsApp group in which the complainant was added, the contact details of scammers, the bogus trading app details and transactions to the police. Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case and have begun investigating the matter.

In a similar incident, a 47-year-old pathology lab owner from Thane's Badlapur lost INR 42.35 lakh in a stock trading fraud. The victim told cops that he was contacted by an unidentified fraudster who lured him with promises of high returns on investments. The fraudsters also provided the victim links to fake investment platforms and encouraged him to make transactions through them. Crypto Scam in Mumbai: Computer Dealer Cheated of INR 1 Crore After Being Lured To Invest in Crypto Trading via Telegram, Case Registered.

Believing the scheme was legitimate, the victim transferred INR 42.35 lakh between June 2023 and November 2024. However, he realised he had been cheated when the fraudster stopped responding, and despite reassurances, he did not receive any returns.

