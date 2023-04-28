New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old property dealer here in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe and tried to kill his two children, injuring them both in the neck, police said on Thursday.

Vijay Veer, the accused, often used to have a row with his 50-year-old wife over dowry, and after one such fight Thursday, he attacked her with an axe while she was asleep, they said.

Also Read | UPSRTC Ticket Website Hacked, Cyber Hacker Demands Bitcoins Worth Rs 40 Crores To Restore System.

According to police, another reason for frequent fights between the couple was Veer's extramarital affairs and his wife's confronting him about it.

He also didn't like the fact that his wife was supported by their son and daughter, both aged 28 and 30, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmad's Two Jailed Sons Umar and Ali Among Six Booked for Attempt to Murder, Extortion in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter was reported Thursday around 6.30am by the daughter, a law graduate, who said her mother was attacked with an axe by her father.

When police reached the spot, they found Suman, the wife, lying on the bed in a pool of blood with multiple cuts to her neck and Vijay Veer there with an injured hand.

Her daughter and son too were found injured in the neck and forehead. They told police that their father had attacked them with an axe.

Police took the four of them to a hospital, where Suman was declared brought dead.

According to police, Suman had married Veer, originally from Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh, in 1992 and the couple soon after started living in Neb Sarai at his relative's house.

When police checked his antecedents, they found Vijay Veer had been arrested in 2017 too for opening fire at his family during a row with his wife and wounding his son Shashank.

At that time, he was booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Mehrauli Police Station and sent to jail. He was later released since the family refused to press charges and proceedings were quashed, police said.

On Thursday morning, he attacked his wife with an axe while she was sleeping.

After that, he went to the room of his children and attacked them with the same axe.

They somehow snatched the axe from him and bolted themselves inside their room and made a call to police, said a police officer.

Veer was booked under charges of murder and attempt to murder, said police, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)