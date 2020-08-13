New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as Assistant Sub-Inspector and issuing challans for violating COVID-19 norms, said Delhi police on Thursday.

The lady, identified as Tamanna Jahan, was arrested in Tilak Nagar area while issuing challans.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

