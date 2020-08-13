New Delhi, August 13: The COVID-19 Pandemic has created havoc worldwide and killed over 7 lakh people. However, the dark clouds of respiratory infection could not stop Binod. The name is going viral on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, comments and memes. Recently, a Twitter user named Binod tweeted a video of bus half-submerged in water carrying passengers. He claimed that it was the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.

However, Aam Aadmi Party has refuted the claim and said that the video is not from Delhi but Rajasthan. To support the claim, Arvind Kejriwal's party also shared a link which said that the video is from Jaipur. Binod is Love! From Tinder to Swiggy, Everyone is Obsessing Over the Viral Funny Meme Trend, Check Hilarious Tweets.

AAP Tweet:

BINOD, this video is not from Delhi but Rajasthan. News link : https://t.co/Nc6MQAtGWQ https://t.co/bzftUQW77Q — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 13, 2020

The same clip was also shared by Colonel (Retired) Divakaran Padma Kumar Pillay. "Nature at its best. Cruise along like a motorboat in the heart of Delhi. Kerala in Delhi," he said in a tweet.

Colonel (Retired) DPK Pillay Tweet:

Nature at its best. Cruise along like a motorboat in heart of Delhi . Kerala in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DBMOWOprC2 — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) August 13, 2020

According to the link shared by AAP, the incident took place on the Narayan Singh Circle on Tonk Road in Jaipur on Monday evening, August 10. Due to the sudden change in weather, Jaipur had received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging at Chhoti Chaupad, Civil Lines, Ramganj, Ajmeri Gate, C-Scheme, Bais Godown, Sodala, Rambagh and Tonk Road.

