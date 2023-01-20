New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police have invoked Section 302 (murder) of IPC in the hit and run case in which a 20 year old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital, a city sessions court was told on Friday even as it rejected the bail application of one of the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar dismissed the bail application of Deepak Khanna after the prosecution said the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Khanna is allegedly among the five occupants of the car which hit Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, and dragged her for around 12 kilometres leading to her death on the new year day.

Co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was given bail on Tuesday, had said Khanna was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Police, however, accused Bhardwaj of misleading the investigation and said it was co-accused Amit Khanna who was at the wheel.

During the bail proceedings, the prosecution said Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been invoked in the case.

The matter was at a crucial stage of investigation, the prosecution said.

Khanna's advocate sought bail, contending the accused was not present in the car and was at his home.

Khanna's presence at his home could be verified from CCTV footage and his Google live location, the advocate said.

Police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Subsequently, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested four days later.

Another accused Ankush surrendered on January 6 and was released on bail the next day.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

