Fatehpur, Sep 28 (PTI) A woman lost her life, while two other people got injured, when their scooter was hit by a speeding truck, police said on Monday.

SHO of Khaga Police Station R K Singh said the accident took place on Sunday near Sujanipur village and the deceased was identified as Rajkumari (54).

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital and the driver of the truck has been caught, he said.

The body of the woman was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination, he added.

