Kendrapara (Odisha), Jun 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place at Tanladia village under Rajnagar forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

The reptile dragged the woman to deep water when she was bathing in the Kharasrota river, said Chitaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

The deceased's family would be paid an ex-gratia amount, said the officer.

Also Read | Bengaluru: FIR Lodged Against Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Identified As Suhas for Slapping Woman Passenger.

According to the revised norms, the forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The human-croc conflict occurring in the areas in proximity to the national park has resulted in the loss of 11 human lives in the last 22 months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)