Kannauj (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly killed her four-year-old son before committing suicide by hanging at Chaukhata village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said on Sunday.

Tirwa Circle Officer (CO) Priyanka Bajpai said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's father.

The deceased, Pinky (26), was married to Ranjeet Kumar Rajput, who worked in Gujarat. The couple had a four-year-old son, Mohit, the officer said.

"Ranjeet would send money to his wife and child from Gujarat. Their relatives told police that Pinky and Ranjeet would frequently argue over the latter's job in Gujarat,” Bajpai said.

"Pinky allegedly killed her son and then hanged herself in a room at her home on Saturday night. Ranjeet's family members broke open the room on Sunday morning and found Mohit's body on the floor with Pinky hanging from the ceiling," the officer said.

Pinky's father, Rakesh Chandra, has accused his daughter's in-laws of murder, alleging that both Pinky and his grandson were killed.

He claimed that Pinky was subjected to dowry demands soon after her marriage, which led to constant disputes.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint of Rakesh Chandra. The exact cause of the deaths would be ascertained once the autopsy reports are received," Bajpai said.

