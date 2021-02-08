Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) A woman from Rajasthan was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice in Haryana's Rewari district, police said on Monday.

The woman and her husband, both aged around 27 years, boarded an autorickshaw from the Rewari bus stand on Saturday for Neemrana, about 38 km away. An accomplice of the driver was also present in the vehicle.

Police said the auto driver offered to drop the couple at Neemrana, Rajasthan, as they had been waiting to catch a bus for some time.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police last Saturday, stating that the autorickshaw driver took a different route on the highway and later the two suspects raped her at a secluded place.

"A rape case has been registered in the incident. We have identified the two accused and are hopeful of arresting them soon," Bawal Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said over the phone. PTI

