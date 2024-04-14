New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody by Delhi police after she allegedly stabbed a woman during a scuffle over a water dispute in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar in the national capital.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as a Soni (35).

Sharing details, Delhi police said, "A PCR call was received from PS Farsh Bazar regarding a woman being stabbed. The complainant said that his wife had been stabbed and was lying unconscious on the floor."

"When the cops arrived, they found a woman on the floor, with cuts on her hand and stomach. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police added.

"The incident took place after Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbours over the filling of water from a common water tap. During the fight, Soni reportedly twisted the hand of their neighbour's 15-year-old girl. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment," the police further said.

According to the police, a post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on April 13 and reports are awaited. The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

