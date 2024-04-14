New Delhi, April 14: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is poised to announce the results of the Civil Services 2023 examination. Candidates who participated in the personality test will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in once they are released.

Over the past few years, women have consistently outperformed men in securing the top ranks in these examinations. In 2022, Ishita Kishore clinched the first rank, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. Similarly, in the 2021 examination, Shruti Sharma secured the first rank, with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla also achieving top positions. CUET PG Result 2024: Final Answer Key Out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Common University Entrance Test Exam Results To Be Declared Soon; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 were conducted on May 28, followed by the Mains examination held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The main examination was conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The results were declared on December 8, 2023. CUET PG Result 2024 Declared: NTA Announces CUET Results at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

Candidates who cleared the Mains exam were selected for the final personality test/interview round, which was held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

UPSC CSE 2023 Final Result: How To Access Final Result

Go to the official website - upsc.gov.in Navigate to the result link on the homepage. Access the result page in PDF format. Search roll number within the PDF document. Download and print the PDF for future reference.

Through this examination, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

