Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sharma and More under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said, adding that the duo was arrested.

Meanwhile, police recovered a revolver in Sharma's car during a search, following which her driver was booked and arrested under the Arms Act, the official added.

