Realme Pad will be the first Android tablet from Realme, which will go official in India on September 9, 2021. Prices of the tablet will be revealed during a virtual launch event, which will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Apart from the tablet, the Chinese tech brand will also launch four more products during the launch. It includes Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Pocket speaker, and Realme Cobble speaker. Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

The upcoming Realme Pad will mark the brand's entry into the tablet segment. The fact that it will be Realme's very first tablet, the brand is leaving no stones unturned to keep the buzz afloat. The company has been teasing the Realme Pad on its social media platforms.

Immerse yourself in an #UltraSlimRealFun experience with the stunning display on the #realmePad. Its 26.31cm WUXGA+ Display and ultra slim bezels offer more screen space for enhanced entertainment and productivity. Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September.https://t.co/tvAcrKFpce pic.twitter.com/c8p6S8jekz — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 5, 2021

In one of the recent teasers, the company has confirmed that the Realme Pad will sport a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with slim bezels and a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The tablet will get a sleek and slim design with a thickness of 6.9mm. Recent Geekbench listing suggests that it will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to be offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Additional details of the tablet are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

