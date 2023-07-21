Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government over the Manipur incident and said women of the country will throw the party “out of the country's politics” in the coming elections.

Mamata Banerjee, who addressed a Shahid Dibas rally, also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said while he points fingers at Bengal, “Manipur is burning”.

“I want to ask PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little? You point fingers at West Bengal but don't you have love for sisters and mothers? Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed, people will be killed? We will not leave Manipur, North Eastern sisters are our sisters," she said.

Mamata Banerjee took a dig at BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan and said the convicts were released in Bilkis Bano's case, party MP Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment allegations from wrestlers had got bail.

"You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' slogan, where is your slogan now. We express our solidarity with the people of Manipur. Today Manipur is burning, the whole country is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the accused were released on bail. In the wrestler's case (Brij Bhushan Singh) was also granted bail...The women of the country will throw you out of the country's politics in the coming elections," the Chief Minister said.

"We want BJP should go from the country. We have found an alliance in the name of INDIA," she added.

The Trinamool Congress leader also referred to “pending dues” concerning Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

She alleged that BJP was snatching the rights of the poor.

"We will protest in Delhi if our money is not given. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we all will go to Delhi and protest."

She also referred to violence during panchayat polls and said Trinamool Congress workers have also been killed.

“We don't give importance to parties we take care of all who lost their lives," she said.

Twenty-six opposition parties, who are working to come together against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls have named their alliance ‘INDIA’. Elections will also be held in five states later this year. (ANI)

