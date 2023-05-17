Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the contributions of the all-women network Kudumbashree to the socio-economic development of the state, particularly of its women, and said the organisation has a key role to play in the government's mission to eradicate extreme poverty within the next two years.

Launched as a poverty eradication mission years ago, Kudumbashree has grown into Asia's largest women's network over the past 25 years, with over 46 lakh members currently, he said.

It's not just Kudumbashree's role in the socio-economic growth of Kerala, but the trust people have in its services and products that enhances its relevance, the CM said inaugurating the finale of the silver jubilee celebrations of the women's organisation here.

Declaring May 17 'Kudumbashree Day', Vijayan said the network was able to achieve remarkable success in eradicating poverty through its effective interventions.

Whether one goes by the national multi-dimensional poverty index or the recent state survey to identify extremely poor people, it has been found that Kerala is the state with the least poverty, he pointed out.

He said the state government is now on a mission to help over 64,000 families to get out of extreme poverty, and Kudumbashree can play a key role in this.

"By November 1, 2025, there should be no family in the list of those in extreme poverty in the state, and that is the objective of the government," the CM said.

Recalling society's attitude during the formation of Kudumbashree in the 1990s, he said there were people who were sceptical about whether women could do anything in the areas of entrepreneurship and production, but time has proved them wrong.

At present, Kudumbashree has a membership of 46,16,837, the CM said, adding that its members include those from marginalised groups such as transgender persons, as well as persons with disabilities.

