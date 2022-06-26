Belagavi (KTK), Jun 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a textile showroom at Tilakwadi here.

Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, “Grants for the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project has been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process. The Union government has given the necessary clearance in this regard.”

