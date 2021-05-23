Jammu, May 23 (PTI) The work on a 500-bed Covid hospital being constructed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here is nearing completion, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The information was given during a visit of Jammu's divisional commissioner Raghav Langer to the site at Bhagwati Nagar where he held a meeting with the concerned officers to review the status of the work, he said.

The spokesperson said Langer reviewed in detail various important works which need to be in place for the hospital's operationalisation including the status of civil work, water and power supply, blacktopping of roads, sewerage system, internet connectivity and manpower.

The hospital is likely to be ready for commissioning within the fixed timeline (May 25), he said.

"All major works have been completed, while some allied works are in full swing," DRDO officials informed during the meeting.

They also informed Langer that the liquid medical oxygen plant at the hospital would be installed within days and the testing of oxygen flow would be conducted on May 28.

As far as the deployment of manpower is concerned, the meeting was informed that some healthcare professionals and paramedics would be provided by the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, while advertisements have been issued for the engagement of more doctors, lab technicians, paramedical staff and nurses, the spokesperson said.

