New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The British High Commission in India Thursday said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish facts about the London-bound plane that crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport and provide support.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Several casualties are feared.

"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the British High Commission here said in a brief statement on its official X handle.

In its post, the High Commission also shared a link to its travel advisory.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi also expressed its deepest condolences following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims," it said on X.

The Indian embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, said it is shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving the Air India flight AI171 bound for the UK from India.

"As per available information, seven Portuguese nationals were on board. Our thoughts are with all those affected," it wrote on X.

The Embassy of India, it said, will render all required assistance to the families concerned.

"For any urgent support, please contact us on our emergency number: +351 911 991 939

"Official updates may be followed from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India. Air India helpline 1800 5691 444," it noted.

Embassies here of many countries, including the US, Iran and the Delegation of the European Union to India, expressed condolences over the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad involving the Air India flight to London. Our thoughts are with the passengers, the crew, their families, and all the people of #India at this difficult time," the US Embassy here said in a statement quoting Chargé d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews.

"On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, we are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the families who have been affected by this horrific tragedy. We stand with India in this time of grief," it said, sharing the statement on X.

The US Embassy in New Delhi, in another post on X, said, "We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. We strongly encourage citizens in the affected areas to monitor local news, follow the emergency instructions provided by local authorities, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at http:tep.state.gov to receive important emergency information, and follow us on Twitter/X (@TravelGov) and Facebook (@TravelGov) for additional updates".

It also urged US citizens in the affected areas who are safe to contact their loved ones directly and/or update their status on social media.

"If you are in the affected area and need immediate emergency services, please contact local authorities. We urge US citizens to avoid the affected areas and follow the directions of local authorities. The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the highest priority of the Department of State. We will continue to provide information to U.S. citizens in the area through Alerts, our Embassy and Consulate websites," it added.

The Delegation of the European Union to India also joined in mourning the loss of lives in this accident.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the passengers, crew, and all those affected by this tragedy. #Ahmedabad," the EU in India posted on X.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi also expresses its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the accident.

"We extend our sympathies to the Government and people of #India, especially to the bereaved families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We also wish a swift and full recovery to all those who have been injured in this heartbreaking incident. We stand with the people of India in this moment of sorrow. #planecrash #AirIndia," it said.

