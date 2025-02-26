Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) The World Bank on Wednesday expressed strong confidence in the Indian economy and appealed to all to come and invest in the country.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit, World Bank country director Auguste Tano Kouame said the lender remains optimistic about India's economic prospects, despite a slight downward trend in growth.

"We are not worried about India's growth at the moment. We are very bullish about India and will remain bullish," he added.

He emphasised that fluctuations of one percentage point in economic growth do not alter the World Bank's positive outlook.

"If somebody is worried about recent data, we would like to say that don't worry. India is the shining light in the world. If you are looking to invest, then come and invest here. The Indian growth makes it the place to invest," he added.

For the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected the economic growth at 7.2 per cent in December 2024, compared to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.

