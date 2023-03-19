Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said world-class stations will be set up in Rajasthan which has seen a multifold increase in grants for the rail sector.

Addressing a 'Brahmin Mahapanchayat' called by Vipra Sena, he said, "The grant given to Rajasthan 10 years ago was Rs 600 crore, but this time the state has got a grant of Rs 9,532 crore."

Vaishnaw said world-class railway stations will be built in Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Asalpur, Jobner, Balotra, Bandikui, Chittorgarh and Dausa, among other places.

"We have to give a new future to Rajasthan," he said.

In the programme, the Vipra Sena raised multiple demands such as increasing the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to 14 per cent, making misbehaviour and assault on priests a non-bailable offence and removing encroachments from temple lands.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari said a board for the Hindu religion should be made on the lines of the Waqf board.

Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi said that the country will strengthen when Brahmin is empowered. He also called upon the people of the community to help the needy people belonging to the Brahmin community.

Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj said the Congress and BJP each should give tickets to 30 Brahmin leaders in the upcoming assembly elections.

