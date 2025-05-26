Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday said that following Operation Sindoor, the entire world has shown strong support for India's fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the global response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Seth said, "The world is seeing this terrorism. The world condemned the killing of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan keeps threatening about its nuclear capabilities. It is a country that harbours terrorism."

He added, "Our MPs are going around the world and telling people about it. The common people of other nations are also suffering from terrorism and are standing with India. The world is standing with PM Modi's resolution of zero-tolerance against terrorism."

Minister of State Sanjay Seth's remarks on global support for India's fight against terrorism echo the efforts of Indian leaders like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Currently touring the Americas, this Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, to reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, a respected statesman who served 12 years as President of Guyana, strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and expressed firm support for India's Operation Sindoor.

Reflecting this shared commitment, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, "Our delegation met with Vice President of Guyana, H.E. Bharrat Jagdeo, and spoke to him on a wide range of issues, including India's fight against terrorism." This reinforces the growing international solidarity with India's zero-tolerance stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Earlier, Surya also addressed students at Texila American University, where he spoke about Bharat's zero-tolerance doctrine towards terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Emphasising India's long-standing battle against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, Tejasvi Surya stated, "The world must unite in calling out state-sponsored terrorism and uphold peace. India, through decisive actions like Operation Sindoor, is at the forefront of this global effort."

This message was delivered by the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, part of the Group of 5 led by Shashi Tharoor. The group includes MPs from across party lines--Shambhavi (LJP - Ram Vilas), Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), G.M. Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction), Tejasvi Surya (BJP)--and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Together, they represent a united front in India's diplomatic campaign to rally global support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

This initiative is part of the Government of India's multi-country campaign to take India's strong stance against terrorism to the world and to seek broader support for its efforts to combat Pakistan-sponsored terror on the global stage. (ANI)

