Mumbai, May 26: As archers gather at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong this Monday, anticipation builds around the announcement of the Shillong Teer results for May 26, 2025. The traditional archery-based lottery game, deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s culture, continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants daily. Today’s outcomes for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared in two rounds. Players are eager to check the Shillong Teer result chart, which displays the lucky numbers from each round. The results will be updated shortly on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with archers shooting arrows in two distinct rounds. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides clarity for each game session, helping participants track the winning digits based on the total number of arrows hitting the target. The first round typically begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Keep reading to check the full Shillong Teer results for May 26, 2025 and see if luck was on your side today. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result for May 26, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1 typically around 10:30 AM and Round 2 shortly after for Shillong Teer games. Players should look for the option titled "Shillong Teer Result for May 26, 2025" or check the Shillong Teer Result Chart tab on these portals. The chart shows the winning numbers for each game conducted during the day, including Shillong Morning Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Scroll down to check the complete Shillong Teer results below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is conducted from Monday to Saturday in two rounds each day. In this traditional setup, skilled archers shoot a set number of arrows at a target, and players place bets on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. The winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced daily, and participants can win based on accurate predictions. Recognised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is legal and a significant part of the local culture, blending traditional sport with legalised betting.

