Kolkata, May 25: Kolkata FF enthusiasts are in for another day of high-stakes excitement as the Kolkata Fatafat Result for May 26, 2025, will be declared in multiple rounds today. Played only in Kolkata, the game operates similarly to the Satta Matka format and enjoys a loyal following across the city. Managed by local authorities, Kolkata FF is conducted daily and draws attention for its unique style of number-based betting. Participants place bets based on their predictions, and results are released online at regular intervals throughout the day.

Players can check the Kolkata FF result on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery unfolds in eight rounds or "Bazis", beginning with the first result at 10 AM and continuing every 90 minutes till 8:30 PM. Exclusively available to those present in Kolkata, the game requires players to carefully analyse previous results and guess the correct number combinations. The Kolkata Fatafat Result chart, which shows the winning numbers for each round, is a vital tool for participants. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players can participate in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery legally, as it is operated under the regulations permitted in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are allowed. In Kolkata FF, participants place bets by selecting numbers based on their calculations, particularly using "passing record numbers" which involve tracking previous results to predict future outcomes. The game includes eight rounds or "bazis" announced throughout the day. To improve their chances, new players often turn to YouTube tutorials that explain strategies and offer tips on how to play effectively. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Besides West Bengal, government-approved lotteries also run in states like Kerala, Nagaland, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Punjab. While these lotteries are legally sanctioned, LatestLY advises participants to proceed with caution as playing such games involves financial risks and may lead to monetary losses.

