Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday ridiculed party state chief B Y Vijayendra for taking credit for the Karnataka High Court's order directing a CBI probe into the Valmiki Corporation scam, despite having no connection to the legal petition or its proceedings.

He said the writ petition, based on which the High Court passed the order, was filed by him along with other BJP leaders Aravind Limbavali, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa and not Vijayendra.

"It is ridiculous and tragic that Vijayendra, who once conspired to suppress our padayatra (march) against the scam, is now calling the High Court's verdict the result of his ‘organised struggle'," Yatnal said in a statement.

"Vijayendra now owes an explanation to BJP workers and to the people of Karnataka. What exactly does he mean by ‘organised struggle'," he said.

Welcoming the court's order, Yatnal said it has directed the Special Investigation Team, Enforcement Directorate, and Forensic Science Laboratory to hand over all relevant records to the CBI. The central agency has now been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Quoting from the CBI's status report submitted to the court, the Vijayapura MLA said that Rs 89.63 crore from KMVSTDCL accounts was illegally diverted to several other accounts for election expenditure.

This amount was later converted into gold bars and luxury vehicles through more than 700 bank accounts, he claimed.

He stated that the court's directions have renewed hope for justice and strict punishment for the guilty.

"I welcome the verdict and trust that the culprits will be brought to book," he added.

Yatnal alleged that when he was in the BJP and had planned a protest and 'padayatra' against the scam, it was Vijayendra who sabotaged the initiative.

"He misled central leaders with false complaints to get our padayatra cancelled. Today, it is absurd that the same person is celebrating the outcome of a petition he had no hand in," Yatnal said.

He also accused Vijayendra of trying to cover up the scam in line with his ‘diversionary politics'.

The MLA alleged that no case has been taken to its logical end be it the MUDA scam, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife are accused, Valmiki Corporation scam, the CBI case withdrawal against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Waqf scam, excise department irregularities, BBMP corruption, contractor suicides, Bengaluru stampede, attacks on Hindu activists in Dakshina Kannada, or four per cent reservation for Muslims.

The Vijayapura MLA was suspended from the BJP for six years for his anti-party activities as he was vocal against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his sons Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra who is Shivamogga MP.

