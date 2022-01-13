Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to be extra careful and follow COVID-19 protocols strictly as Uttar Pradesh allowed mass holy dip during Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Devotees with fever, cold should not participate in the event. Those symptomatic or not double vaccinated should not attend the fair ", said the Chief Minister.

The CM also asked the state government to ensure that all the COVID-19 guidelines are followed in the Magh Mela.

"Only fully healthy people will bathe in the river. Senior citizens with comorbidities and children are not allowed to bathe", said Yogi Adityanath, who faces re-election in the coming months.

Meanwhile, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the saints and devotees flocked the Magh Mela premises in Prayagraj on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti.

The Mela authorities said that 16 jawans have tested positive. Bhagwan Das, a regular at Magh Mela said, "We are following social distancing and wearing a mask to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19."

The first bathing festival will be held on January 14 and 15 where hundreds and thousands of people are expected to take a holy dip in the Ganga. (ANI)

