Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Yogi government will soon designate Ramgarh Taal as the key location for holding rowing national camps in the state in light of the outstanding success of the rowing competition held as part of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) and with an aim to organise international-level rowing competitions in the heart of Gorakhpur, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

As per reports, rowing players from all over the country will also receive training at the training academy to be set up at Ramgarh Taal to hone their talents and skills in order to perform better at national and international competitions, as per the statement.

As many as 20 boats of different categories, according to the requirements of competitions, are being imported from Germany for the training of rowing players in Ramgarh Taal, added the statement.

It is worth mentioning here that the State Sports Department organised the rowing competition at Ramgarh Taal as part of KIUG under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

Rowing competitions had never occurred before in the KIUG, so when Uttar Pradesh got the opportunity to host them. Sports and Youth Welfare Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, also included rowing in the sporting events. In accordance with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, he had already selected Ramgarh Taal and Gorakhpur's Water Sports Complex for this purpose.

The Yogi government has built a world-class water sports complex near the lake (taal) at a cost of Rs 45 crore, precisely with the aim of hosting national and international water sports competitions here and promoting the participation of local youth in this direction.

The rowing competition of the KIUG, held from May 27th to May 31st, has established the utility of Ramgarh Taal for water sports. Athletes from various universities across the country, their coaches, and officials from the Rowing Federation of India were very impressed by the venue for water sports and even wondered why it did not attract notice despite being crucial for the entire North India.

Notably, everyone agreed that national and international competitions could reach new heights here. Moreover, the top officials of the Rowing Federation of India have expressed their desire to establish a national camp and training academy for rowing at Ramgarh Taal. Taking note of this, the state government has also taken steps towards establishing a national camp.

Sehgal stated that in collaboration with the federation, a national camp for rowing will be organised at the Ramgarh Taal Water Sports Complex, for which preparations have already begun.

According to Regional Sports Officer Ale Haider, a rowing nursery will be set up in Gorakhpur. A coach has been appointed for rowing training, and the registration of youths is underway. Currently, 10 youths have enrolled in the training programme so far. They are being provided with swimming and physical training to make them mentally and physically strong.

Additionally, an order has been issued to import 20 boats costing between Rs 10 to 20 lakh from Germany. In accordance with the government's vision and international competitions, boats for every category of rowing competition are being procured. The boats will start arriving after July 15, and proper practical training for the registered youth in rowing will begin.

The top officials of the Rowing Federation of India also acknowledged the potential of Ramgarh Taal during the rowing competition held during the last week of May as part of the Khelo India University Games. The water sports complex, constructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with its vast expanse of lake (taal), has international-level arrangements.

Along with the infrastructure, connectivity is also very good, with an international airport in Kushinagar located 50 kilometres away from Ramgarh Taal. Foreign athletes can directly reach the venue. With this, the possibility of hosting international rowing competitions in Ramgarh Taal also increases. (ANI)

