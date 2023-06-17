Ghaziabad, June 17: Two cars and nine motorcycles were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the basement of an apartment building in Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday.

Around 25 people were rescued from the four-storeyed Shiva Apartment building in Loni area, a fire official said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said a call regarding the blaze was received at 12.40 a.m. on Saturday, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said the fire was doused by 2 a.m. Delhi Multiplex Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Projector Room of Fun Cinema in Moti Nagar, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

On the cause of the blaze, the officer said: "A short-circuit in the electricity metres installed in the basement started the fire. The flames soon spread throughout the basement, where residents had parked their vehicles.

"Around 25 people living in 12 flats of the four-storey building were rescued with the help of extension ladders."

