Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): With the aim to provide clean drinking to every village and to make the 77th Independence Day memorable, the Yogi Adityanath-led Government is gearing up to provide tap water to a total of 9 crore villagers of Uttar Pradesh under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana of Jal Jeevan Mission.

On Independence Day, the tap water supply will start to more than 1.5 crore houses in rural areas of UP. It will be the first time that more than half of the rural families of the state will be connected to tap water.

The tap water supply will save rural women the time and effort of travelling long distances to fetch water and also protect the health of the villagers by providing them with safe potable water.

While reviewing the preparations of providing tap connections to 1.5 crore rural families of UP by August 15, Anurag Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, directed the officials that the pace of providing tap connections per day should not be reduced.

“The organizations working in villages should celebrate the 77th Independence Day with the families who got tap connections. The gift of tap water given to 9 crore villagers on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year is a big achievement for the government”, he said.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has been working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jal Jeevan Mission expeditiously. At the time of the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, only 1.97 per cent of rural households had access to tap water. In the past 4 years, tap connections have been provided to 56.83 per cent of the rural families in UP.

Despite having a large population, Uttar Pradesh is the state that provides the highest number of tap connections per day in the country. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, tap water is being provided to more than 40,000 homes per day.

Besides, the tap water supply has started to 1,49,14,331 rural families under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme till Sunday. More than 8.94 crore villagers have started getting the direct benefit of pure drinking water.

The target of the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme is to provide tap water to more than 2.62 crore families of UP by the year 2024. (ANI)

