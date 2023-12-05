Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is poised to augment the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) fleet by adding 1,000 state-of-the-art buses, thereby enhancing the state's road transport system.

"The government has already released the second instalment of Rs 200 crore for the upgradation of the bus fleet following the approval of a proposal in this regard during the cabinet meeting held recently," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

It is worth mentioning here that the UP government had announced a budget of Rs 400 crore for the upgradation of road transport in the state through the addition of 1000 state-of-the-art buses to the fleet of UPSRTC in the years 2023-24, the release stated.

With this funding, the process of purchasing and including modern buses in the UPSRTC fleet will accelerate. Additionally, the maintenance and repair of existing buses will also improve.

"The state government aims to complete the process of purchasing and including these 1000 buses in the fleet within the financial year 2023-24. The Transport Commissioner will oversee all the procurement, ensuring compliance with the rulebook of the Uttar Pradesh government," as per the release.

To ensure that buses emit minimal carbon, necessary environmental approvals under environmental rules and acts and the EIA Notification of 2006 (amended) will be obtained. Compliance with environmental regulations and court orders will also be ensured. The new buses will make travel on UPSRTC buses for passengers convenient, comfortable and enjoyable.

"The process of allotment of funds for the completion of various works at the State Transport Appellate Tribunal has also been started in the financial year 2023-24. Against the funds provisioned through the supplementary budget, an amount of Rs 82 lakh has been released after administrative and financial approval," the release stated.

This amount will be used for transfer travel expenses, maintenance of vehicles, the purchase of petrol and the balance of revised salaries (government). The expenditure of the allocated funds will follow the rules outlined in the budget manual and financial handbook. (ANI)

