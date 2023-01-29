New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded India's U-19 women's cricket team for lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup, saying they have created history and the country is proud of them.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

The Shafali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a global event.

"India's daughters create grand history... You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India," Shah tweeted.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

