Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) marked Teachers' Day with fervent celebrations at its central office, honouring former President and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Party leaders paid heartfelt tributes to his national service and extended warm wishes to all teachers. They also offered respects to portraits of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YSRCP State Office said in a release.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP State Coordinator, asserted that Teachers' Day inspires societal progress, where teachers, after parents, shape individuals as true guides. He emphasised that society must honour them genuinely, as education moulds future generations. Reddy highlighted how late YS Rajasekhara Reddy advanced education, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elevating it further through transformative reforms.

Also Read | Rolls-Royce To Set Up MRO Facility in Hosur As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Signs 6 MoUs During London Visit, Calls It ‘Strategic Wins’ for State (See Pics).

"Under Jagan's leadership, schools became platforms for bright futures, alleviating educational burdens for students and parents. Initiatives like Nadu-Nedu, with nearly Rs 15,000 crore invested, revamped school infrastructure to corporate standards, incorporating health, nutrition, and creativity. Jagan globalised students, matched government schools to international levels, and recognised teachers' pivotal role in societal respect and nation-building," he said.

Reddy alleged that the current government had dismantled the education system following the regime change, noting Jagan's unprecedented reviews and swift resolutions of long-pending teacher issues. He affirmed YSRCP's policies prioritise education for Andhra Pradesh's future, urging collective advancement and extending Teachers' Day greetings.

Also Read | GST Reforms Will Offset Tariff Impact, We Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLC, and YSR Teachers' Federation President, declared that both YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan accorded utmost priority to teachers.

"YSR established a corporate school in Pulivendula named after his teacher Venkataiah, providing quality education to poor children--a legacy continued by Bharathi Reddy. As CM, Jagan modernised education with infrastructure upgrades and treated teachers with respect, unlike Chandrababu Naidu's alleged humiliations," he said.

He vowed Jagan would deliver more for the teaching community upon returning to power, while paying tributes to Radhakrishnan's contributions.

Lella Appireddy, MLC and YSRCP General Secretary, stated that Radhakrishnan's societal services are indescribable, with YSR and Jagan believing education drives change. Jagan's Nadu-Nedu modernised schools, but today's system is regrettably limited to textbooks. The YSR family sustains teacher reverence, urging them as societal compasses, fostering values. Appireddy expressed confidence in Jagan's 2029 return as CM to govern per stakeholders' inputs.

The event honoured outstanding teachers from various districts. Participants included MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy, Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Ankireddy Narayana Murthy, Putta Shivashankar, YSR Teachers' Federation leader Jalireddy, and other YSRCP leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)